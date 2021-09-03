COVID-19 Cases among Minors Increasing in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--The number of new COVID-19 cases in minors has been increasing in Japan, signaling the spread of infections among elementary, junior high and high school students after the end of summer break.

Preliminary data released by the health ministry Thursday showed that the figure was high at 30,298 in the week ended Wednesday, though down from the record of 30,427 marked in the previous week.

The latest weekly number, including 11,354 among those aged below 10 and 18,944 aged between 10 and 19, accounted for some 22 pct of total new cases across the country.

The number of cases in minors is believed to be growing in line with a surge in overall cases amid the spread of the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus.

Public health experts said Wednesday that the number of cases in those aged 10 to 19 is increasing per population of 100,000 and topping that of those in their 30s in some regions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]