Suga to Run in LDP Presidential Race for New Term

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, made clear on Thursday that he will run in the upcoming party presidential election, aiming to win a new term.

Suga had 15-minute talks with Toshihiro Nikai, the LDP's powerful secretary-general, and formally told Nikai of his decision to file his candidacy.

The party leadership race, which involves voting by lawmakers as well as rank-and-file party members, will take place on Sept. 29, with the campaign period starting on Sept. 17.

Suga's term as LDP president runs out at the end of September. He took office in September last year after his immediate predecessor, Shinzo Abe, stepped down abruptly due to health reasons.

To regain his clout within the party, Suga plans to reshuffle his cabinet and the LDP executive team including Nikai early next week and hopes to be given a free hand for the shake-ups at a meeting of the LDP's decision-making General Council on Friday.

