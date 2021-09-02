Japan to Protect Afghan Personnel in Neighboring Nations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan plans to provide protection for Afghan staff members, mainly those at the Japanese Embassy in Kabul, if they escape by land to neighboring countries, the government revealed Thursday.

Such Afghan people will be protected at Japan's diplomatic missions in the countries, government officials said at a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, according to Masahisa Sato, director of the LDP's Foreign Affairs Division.

The Japanese government evacuated 14 Afghan people on Aug. 26 at the request of the United States and one Japanese national on the following day aboard Self-Defense Forces aircraft from Afghanistan's main airport in Kabul.

Japan also aimed to rescue up to 500 people, including local personnel of the Japanese Embassy in Kabul and the Japan International Cooperation Agency and their family members. But it was unable to accomplish the mission mainly due to deadly suicide bombings near the airport.

After Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi ordered the SDF this week to end their evacuation mission, the government plans to hold talks with the Taliban, which have taken control of Afghanistan, on the evacuation of Japanese nationals and local staff from the country.

