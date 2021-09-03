50-Year-Old Cyclist Sugiura Wins 2nd Paralympic Gold

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Keiko Sugiura, 50, grabbed her second gold medal in the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Friday, finishing first in the women's cycling road race in the C1 to C3 physical disability class.

On Tuesday, the Japanese cyclist won the women's time trial event in the same class, becoming Japan's oldest Paralympic gold medalist.

In the men's 100-meter T52 wheelchair race, Yuki Oya of Japan won the silver medal.

