Japan to Formalize Global Warming Countermeasures by Oct.

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday approved a draft of a plan to achieve its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 46 pct in fiscal 2030 from the level in fiscal 2013, aiming to formalize the plan by the end of next month.

The draft of the global warming countermeasures plan was endorsed at the day's online meeting of the related government headquarters, headed by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

It stipulates measures to be taken by central and local governments, companies and people in the country to accomplish the target.

The government hopes to formalize the plan by the 26th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP26, which is scheduled to kick off at the end of next month, after soliciting opinions.

The draft includes programs to expand the use of renewable energies to cut carbon dioxide emissions at the time of power generation and expand the use of electric vehicles and buildings with heat insulation and energy-saving features.

