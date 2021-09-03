Japan Emperor’s Family to Move to Palace Monday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and his family will start moving to their new residence in the Imperial Palace grounds in Tokyo Monday, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

The sword and the jewel from the Imperial Family’s Three Sacred Treasures will be transferred from the Akasaka Imperial Residence, the current home of the family of Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo’s Minato Ward, to the palace in Chiyoda Ward.

During the relocation work until Sept. 15, Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their daughter, Princess Aiko, will stay at the main Imperial Palace building, where important rituals and events take place.

The family will then move to the renovated former Fukiage Sento Palace, their new home at the premises of the Imperial Palace.

The family’s unusual stay at the main palace building will come after a plan for them to sojourn at the Nasu Imperial Villa in the town of Nasu in Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, during the relocation-related work was dropped in view of the need to avoid travel outside of Tokyo at a time when the Japanese capital, Tochigi and many other parts of the country are under a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus crisis.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]