Embattled Japan PM Suga to Exit

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday that he will not run in the Sept. 29 leadership election for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, signaling that he will quit as prime minister.

Suga announced his decision not to seek a new term as president of the LDP at a party executive meeting Friday morning.

Suga apparently believes that it would be difficult for him to be re-elected LDP president as he is steadily losing support within the party amid plunging public approval ratings for his cabinet due to growing frustration at his government's novel coronavirus measures, sources familiar with the situation said. He is expected to step down after a new LDP president is elected, informed sources said.

Thanks to the LDP's current comfortable majority in the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, the new LDP president will likely be elected the country's new prime minister at an extraordinary Diet session expected to be convened in early October.

The closely watched next election for the Lower House is now likely to be held after the term of office for the current members of the chamber ends Oct. 21, the sources said.

