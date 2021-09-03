Kono Signals Readiness to Run in LDP Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's regulatory reform minister Taro Kono expressed on Friday his readiness to run in the upcoming leadership election for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, hours after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga abruptly announced he will not seek re-election.

Kono, 58, conveyed his willingness to file his candidacy for the Sept. 29 LDP presidential election to a senior official of the LDP faction led by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, informed sources said. Kono, who currently oversees Japan's novel coronavirus vaccine rollout, is a member of the Aso faction.

Meanwhile, former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, 64, left open on Friday the possibility of running in the LDP leadership race.

The leadership election has entered an "entirely new phase," former LDP Secretary-General Ishiba told reporters.

"I will reach a conclusion at an appropriate time while consulting with like-minded party members," he added.

