Tokyo Logs 2,539 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 2,539 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Friday, down by 1,688 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

The Japanese capital marked the 12th consecutive day of a week-on-week drop in newly confirmed infection cases. New COVID-19 fatalities in Tokyo came to 10.

Of the people found with the virus Friday, those in their 20s made up the largest group, at 666, followed by those in their 30s, at 474, and those in their 40s, at 405. New cases came to 513 among people aged 19 or under and 146 among those aged 65 or over.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms measured under the Tokyo government's standards fell by 13 from Thursday to 278. The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 2,898 as of Friday, down 30.7 pct from a week before.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients across Japan rose by 63 to a record 2,221, the health ministry said.

