Japan Panel Members Seek Domestic Use of Vaccine Certificate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Private-sector members of a key Japanese government panel proposed Friday that novel coronavirus vaccination and COVID-19 negative certificates be introduced in Japan early as part of measures to normalize activities such as dining out, travel and events.

The members of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy called on the government to compile a road map, including the adoption of the certificates, in an effort to allow vigorous economic activities to be resumed during the year-end and New Year period.

"The government will present at an early date a path for balancing coronavirus countermeasures, such as the use of the vaccination certificate, with the reopening of economic activities," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at the day's meeting of the council.

Among other issues for the road map, the members called for relaxing for vaccinated people the 14-day quarantine required upon arrival in Japan. The government should review its standards for issuing a coronavirus state of emergency after major progress is made in vaccinations, they said.

As a medium-term challenge, the members urged the government to promote discussions on legal measures in order to enhance the effectiveness of a state of emergency and prepare for a possible future outbreak of a more serious infectious disease.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]