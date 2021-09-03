Japan Panel Proposes Conditional Easing of COVID-19 Curbs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government advisory panel on response to the novel coronavirus crisis proposed Friday relaxing some restrictions on people's lives, possibly in the autumn, if vaccinations make further progress.

The proposal calls for allowing trips across prefectural borders and the holding of large-scale events on condition that participants are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or confirmed to be virus-negative in polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

In response to the proposal, the government plans to draw up a road map for easing restrictions as early as next week, informed sources said.

The panel proposed a package of vaccination and testing as a mechanism for indicating low risk of transmitting the virus to others.

Measures to prevent infections, such as wearing masks, should be continued along with the package, it said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]