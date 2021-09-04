Japanese Swimmer Kimura Wins His 1st Paralympic Gold

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Keiichi Kimura won the gold medal in the men's 100-meter butterfly S11 class for visually impaired swimmers at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday.

It was the first gold medal for Kimura, who participated in the Paralympic Games for the fourth time.

Fellow Japanese swimmer Uchu Tomita bagged silver in the race, his third medal at the ongoing Tokyo Games. He took part in the Paralympics for the first time.

Keiko Sugiura, 50, grabbed her second gold medal at the Tokyo Games, finishing first in the women's cycling road race in the C1 to C3 physical disability class. On Tuesday, she won the women's time trial event in the same class, becoming Japan's oldest Paralympic gold medalist.

In the women's singles wheelchair tennis on Friday, Japan's Yui Kamiji settled for silver, losing to Diede de Groot of the Netherlands in the final.

