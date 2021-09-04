Japan Govt Officials Shocked by Suga's Resignation Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Officials of central government ministries and agencies in Japan have expressed surprise at Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's abrupt signaling Friday of his intention to step down.

Meanwhile, there were also some officials who said that it was a long time coming, as Suga has been at the center of government for around nine years, including his time as chief cabinet secretary.

One official at the land ministry praised Suga's decision as chief cabinet secretary in 2019 to use irrigation dams built for generating electricity and collecting agriculture-use water for natural disaster prevention purposes.

"He had an unusually strong awareness of disaster response," the official said of the policy, which required the tearing down of sectionalism among government agencies. "He had very strong drive."

Suga has also been ambitious in his efforts to combat global warming, setting a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 soon after he became prime minister in autumn last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]