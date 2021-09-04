Suga's Abrupt Exit Plan Met with Surprise by Japanese Public

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Voters across Japan were surprised at Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's sudden announcement on Friday that he will not seek re-election as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"I did think the (LDP) presidential poll would be tough (for Suga), but I was still surprised," a 60-year-old housewife from Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward said.

She said that she believes Suga's decision to effectively end his tenure as prime minister was intended to turn things for the better for the LDP. "I won't be deceived by that," she added.

A 27-year-old self-employed woman from Tokyo's Minato Ward suspected that Suga's decision may not have been made by himself.

"It's not the prime minister's fault that the coronavirus (epidemic) has not been brought under control," she also said, voicing hope that the next LDP president will be a "person who would accomplish a policy no matter what others say."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]