TSE Mulls Extending Stock Trading Hours by 30 Minutes

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Stock Exchange is considering extending its daily trading hours for cash stocks by 30 minutes, possibly in three years’ time, it was learned on Friday.

A plan is being considered to delay the closing of afternoon trading from 3 p.m. at present to 3:30 p.m., in a move to better serve investors and invigorate transactions, informed sources said.

The TSE aims to implement the change when it plans to update its stock trading system as early as 2024, according to the sources. The exchange will discuss the change in detail.

The exchange currently operates the market’s morning trading from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. before a one-hour lunch break. Afternoon trading starts at 12:30 p.m. and finishes at 3 p.m.

The total daily length of five hours is shorter than six and a half hours in New York, eight and a half hours in London and seven hours in Singapore.

