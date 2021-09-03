Japan Business Community Surprised at Suga's Resignation Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's business community was surprised at Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's abrupt announcement on Friday that he will resign when his term as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party expires on Sept. 30.

With Japan facing many challenges in order to rebuild its economy amid the novel coronavirus crisis, business leaders asked for the continued promotion of important policy steps, such as COVID-19 measures, by the next administration.

When Suga became prime minister in September last year, he said that he would succeed the Abenomics economic policy mix of his immediate predecessor, Shinzo Abe. In addition, Suga has focused on creating a digitalized and carbon-free society to ensure growth for Japan after the epidemic.

Suga has been accused, however, of falling behind the curve on infection control measures.

"I was very surprised," Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, said.

