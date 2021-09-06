Safety Concerns Surround Electric Kick Scooters in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Electric kick scooters are becoming popular among young people in Japan, but safety issues pose a major issue for the new mode of transportation.

Single-rider scooters are seen as vehicles that enable users to avoid coming into close contact with others amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

The government is conducting experiments for easing regulations on electric kick scooters, which are classified as motorcycles with small engine displacement and must therefore run on roadways, with users needing to be licensed.

According to the industry ministry, the trials are being conducted on some public roads in prefectures including Fukushima, Nagano, Hyogo and Fukuoka through October by six ministry-approved operators of an electric kick scooter sharing system.

In the experiments, electric kick scooters are being allowed on bicycle lanes and riders are not required to wear helmets under the condition that the maximum speed is 15 kilometers per hour.

