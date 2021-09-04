Lawmakers Step Up Moves toward LDP Presidential Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Lawmakers of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party who plan to run in the party's upcoming leadership election stepped up preparations for the poll a day after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's abrupt announcement Friday that he would not seek re-election as LDP president.

In a television program broadcast by Yomiuri Telecasting Corp. on Saturday morning, former LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida, 64, who has declared his candidacy for the Sept. 29 LDP presidential race, said that he will put energy into attracting votes from party members. The election's campaign period will start on Sept. 17.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to support a bid for the poll that is expected to be made by former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi, 60, who does not belong to any faction, informed sources said.

Kishida stressed that he "will continue to send messages to party members and the public" because he believes such efforts "will have an impact on lawmakers" who will vote in the LDP leadership election.

He also said "bold fiscal spending" would be necessary for implementing measures to tackle the novel coronavirus.

