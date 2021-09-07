Tokyo's COVID-19 Oxygen Station Has Low Use Rates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--A new oxygen station that the Tokyo metropolitan government set up to treat COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms has produced the bed occupancy rate of as low as about 30 pct at its peak times.

The facility was launched in the Japanese capital's Shibuya Ward on Aug. 23, having 130 beds to accommodate mildly ill patients who are being treated at home after calling an ambulance.

Only 151 people used the station in the first 11 days after the opening, and the peak number of occupied beds was 38 on Aug. 30.

Among COVID-19 patients who called an ambulance, one in three did so out of mental worries, and their physical conditions did not require treatment at hospital, said Masataka Inokuchi, deputy chief of the Tokyo Medical Association.

Even if they are offered to use the oxygen station, they are allowed to stay there only for few days. Many of them thus decline the offer, which is leading to the low occupancy rates, according to Inokuchi.

