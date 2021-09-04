British Cutting-Edge Aircraft Carrier Visits Japan for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Yokosuka, Kanagawa Pref., Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Britain's cutting-edge aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth arrived at the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, Saturday, making its first port call in Japan.

The British government believes the dispatch of the 65,000-ton carrier will create an opportunity to elevate Japan-Britain relations to a new stage, British Ambassador to Japan Julia Longbottom has said.

The carrier's call at the base apparently symbolizes the British government's eagerness to make efforts to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region together with Japan and the United States.

The port call came at a time when Japan, the United States and European countries are increasingly vigilant against the Chinese military's attempts to push into the Western Pacific.

The Queen Elizabeth, one of the largest surface ships of Britain's Royal Navy, carries F-35B stealth fighter jets, which have short takeoff and vertical landing capabilities, from the British Royal Air Force and the U.S. Marine Corps.

