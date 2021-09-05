Japan Logs 16,012 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed in Japan came to 16,012 on Saturday.

The daily total fell by 6,724 from a week earlier and stood below 20,000 for the third straight day.

New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 60. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients rose by two from Friday to 2,223, hitting a record high for three consecutive days.

In Tokyo, 2,362 people newly tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, down by 1,219 from a week before.

The daily count in the Japanese capital was lower than the week-before level for 13 days in a row. Fifteen new deaths were confirmed in Tokyo.

