Tokyo Reports 2,362 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 2,362 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Saturday, down by 1,219 from a week before.

The daily count in the Japanese capital was lower than the week-before level for 13 days in a row. Fifteen new deaths were confirmed in Tokyo.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across Japan rose by two from Friday to 2,223, hitting a record high for the third straight day.

According to the metropolitan government, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infection cases in Tokyo, at 639, followed by those in their 30s, at 472, and those in their 40s, at 351. New patients aged 19 or younger and those aged 65 or older numbered 429 and 141, respectively.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 2,724.7 as of Saturday, down 31.4 pct from a week before.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]