Kunieda Wins Wheelchair Tennis Gold at Tokyo Paralympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese wheelchair tennis star Shingo Kunieda won his third men's singles gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Saturday.

The captain of the Japanese delegation at the Tokyo Paralympics defeated the Netherland's Tom Egberink in the final.

Kunieda's victory landed Japan its 10th gold medal of the Games.

Japanese badminton player Sarina Satomi beat a Thai player to win gold in the women's singles event in the WH1 disability class for athletes in wheelchairs.

In the women's singles badminton event for the SU5 class for people with disabilities in their upper limbs, Japan's Ayako Suzuki won silver while Akiko Sugino, also from Japan, won bronze.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]