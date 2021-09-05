Tokyo Paralympics Coming to Close

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Paralympic Games is coming to a close Sunday night after heated competitions by athletes with disabilities in the midst of the relentless coronavirus pandemic.

The closing ceremony for the 13-day Paralympics is being held at the Japan National Stadium with the participation of Paralympians and related officials but without spectators.

Tokyo hosted the Paralympics for the first time in 57 years and became the first city to hold the Summer Games twice in Paralympic history.

The 16th Summer Paralympics brought together a record number of athletes totaling about 4,400 from 162 countries and regions, as well as a team of refugees, who competed in 539 events in 22 sports. Two athletes from Afghanistan also joined the event after leaving their home country where the political situation is highly unstable.

Japan earned 51 Paralympic medals, clinching 13 golds, 15 silvers and 23 bronzes. The host nation came 11th both in terms of the number of golds and the total number of medals earned. The country fell only one medal short of its record overall number of Paralympic medals, at 52, logged at the 2004 Athens Paralympics.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]