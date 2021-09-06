Japan's Suga to Leave without Progress in Key Diplomatic Issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to leave office without progress in key diplomatic issues, such as North Korea's abduction of Japanese nationals.

Suga, who last week announced his intention to step down, took over the foreign policy of his predecessor, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, when taking the helm of the government in September last year.

Although his diplomatic skills had been largely untested, Suga worked to strengthen Japan's alliance with the United States and shared serious concerns about China's aggressive moves with other major nations.

But difficult problems, such as the abduction issue and the territorial dispute over four northwestern Pacific islands with Russia, are left intact. They will be passed to his successor, who will take office after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election Sept. 29.

His efforts on the diplomatic front were also thwarted by the persisting novel coronavirus pandemic.

