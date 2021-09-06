Japan Looks at Booster Shots amid Prolonged COVID-19 Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Amid the prolonged novel coronavirus crisis, the Japanese government is looking at modifications to its vaccination program, including booster shots which an overseas report said can sustain vaccines' anti-infection effects.

Coronavirus vaccines increase the amount of neutralizing antibodies in the recipients' bodies and strengthen their immune systems.

But the amount of antibodies is believed to fall several months after the standard second shots, reducing the vaccination's effects in preventing infection.

Including in Japan, there are incidents of so-called breakthrough infection, or COVID-19 cases among people who have been fully vaccinated with two doses, due in part to the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus.

In Israel, which has started administering booster shots, one report suggests that a third injection has an anti-infection effect of 86 pct.

