Hokkaido Accelerating Efforts to Prevent Massive Blackouts

Sapporo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Efforts to avoid possible large-scale blackouts in times of disaster have been made in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, which was hit by a massive electricity failure triggered by a powerful earthquake in 2018.

The blackout caused by the deadly earthquake affected all parts of the prefecture except remote islands, with some residents having no electricity for up to two days. Hokkaido became the first prefecture to experience such a large-scale power outage in Japan.

Learning lessons from the experience, municipalities across Hokkaido have been making efforts to realize local production of electricity for local consumption.

When power supply disruption is triggered by a disaster, power companies plan to cut off the supply of electricity so that they can minimize the impact of possible blackouts.

In February, the town of Shikaoi established its own electricity grid connecting a solar power generation facility and storage batteries.

