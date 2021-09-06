Hokkaido Marks 3rd Anniversary of Deadly Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Atsuma, Hokkaido, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Hokkaido on Monday marked the third anniversary of a powerful earthquake that hit the northernmost Japan prefecture, leaving 44 dead.

Some 80 people including bereaved family members attended a memorial ceremony Sunday in the town of Atsuma, offering prayers for the 37 lives lost in the town.

"We are still in the middle of reconstruction, with the scars of the earthquake still evident in the mountainous areas, but we will keep going on to revive and develop Atsuma," Masashi Nakata, who lost his parents, said after a moment of silence.

Mayor Shoichiro Miyasaka said, "We will continue our untiring effort to stand by those affected and help them, aiming for recovery and reconstruction that would leave no one behind."

The ceremony was held with fewer people amid the spread of the novel coronavirus. Residents and others visited the venue and laid flowers after the ceremony.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]