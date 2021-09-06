Paralympians Hail Improved Inclusivity in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Many Japanese athletes who took part in the Tokyo Paralympics, which came to a close on Sunday, feel that the Games brought about significant improvements to inclusivity in Japan.

Haruka Hirose, 42, who competed in the men's 90-kilogram judo event at the Tokyo Games, said that he and his 30-year-old wife, Junko, who participated in the women's 57 kg judo category, were denied housing loans and life insurance coverage after they married in 2015.

"I felt that it was difficult to live as a disabled couple," Hirose said.

However, he noted, the situation changed drastically as the Tokyo Paralympics approached.

"Disabled couples around us were able to get loans, and there are more insurance plans available for us," Hirose said. "Things have changed so much in the past several years that I feel it is thanks to the Tokyo Games."

