Tokyo Logs 1,853 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 1,853 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Sunday, down by 1,228 from the week-before level, the metropolitan government said.

The daily tally in the Japanese capital was lower than the week-before level for the 14th consecutive day.

Tokyo also confirmed 10 new deaths of COVID-19 patients.

According to the metropolitan government, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new cases, at 490, followed by those in their 30s, at 328, and those in their 40s, at 289.

The seven-day average of daily cases came to 2,549.3, down 32.6 pct from a week before.

