Japan's Michishita Wins Marathon Gold Medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Misato Michishita won the gold medal in the women's marathon T12 class for visually impaired runners at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.

Michishita finished with a time of 3:00:50. She was a silver medalist in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics.

On the same day, the final day of the Tokyo Paralympics, Japanese badminton player Daiki Kajiwara beat a South Korean player in the final to win gold in the men's singles event for the WH2 class for players in wheelchairs.

In the women's badminton doubles event for the WH class, the Japanese pair of Sarina Satomi and Yuma Yamazaki defeated a Chinese pair in the final to capture gold.

Also in badminton, the Japanese pair of Kajiwara and Hiroshi Murayama won bronze in the men's WH class doubles event, while the pair of Daisuke Fujihara and Akiko Sugino from Japan also clinched bronze in the mixed doubles event for the SL-SU class.

