Incumbent Ibaraki Governor Wins Second Term

Mito, Ibaraki Pref., Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Incumbent Ibaraki Governor Kazuhiko Oigawa, 57, won his second term in office in a gubernatorial election in the eastern Japan prefecture on Sunday.

Oigawa, an independent backed by the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito and also by the opposition Democratic Party for the People, beat Ibaraki University professor emeritus Shigehiro Tanaka, 74, an independent rookie backed by the Japanese Communist Party.

Voter turnout stood at 35.02 pct, down from 43.48 pct in the previous gubernatorial election.

Oigawa drew support from a wide spectrum of voters during his campaign by highlighting achievements he made during the first term as governor, including successful efforts to attract companies to Ibaraki.

The number of votes won by Oigawa stood at 659,459 and by Tanaka at 168,876.

