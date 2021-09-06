Ceremony Marks Close of 13-Day Tokyo Paralympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Paralympic Games came to a close Sunday night after heated competitions by athletes with disabilities in the midst of the relentless coronavirus pandemic.

The closing ceremony for the 13-day Paralympics was held at the Japan National Stadium with the participation of Paralympians and related officials but without spectators.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons hailed the Tokyo Paralympics as a success and said it was the most important Paralympics in the event's history given the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Tokyo hosted the Paralympics for the first time in 57 years and became the first city to hold the Summer Games twice in Paralympic history.

The 16th Summer Paralympics brought together a record number of athletes totaling about 4,400 from 162 countries and regions, as well as a team of refugees, who competed in 539 events in 22 sports. Two athletes from Afghanistan also joined the event after leaving their home country where the political situation is highly unstable.

