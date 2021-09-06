Japanese Prince Hisahito, Second in Line to Throne, Turns 15

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prince Hisahito, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the Imperial throne, turned 15 on Monday.

The prince, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, is now a third-grader at Ochanomizu University Junior High School in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward.

In September last year, he engaged in a class project of interviewing adults on how they are living through the coronavirus pandemic and learned of the difficulties experienced by people in the industry of culture and arts, according to the Imperial Household Agency. In November that year, the prince had an opportunity to hear a lecture at the Faculty of Science at Ochanomizu University with his classmates.

In March this year, the prince earned an honorable mention in the junior high school student section of a children's nonfiction literature award sponsored by the southwestern Japan city of Kitakyushu for an essay he wrote on his trip to Tokyo's Ogasawara Islands. He visited the islands with his mother when he was a fifth-grade elementary school student.

As part of three-day off-campus learning activities in June this year, Prince Hisahito interviewed a disabled worker at a flower shop under the theme of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs. During the summer break, he spent a lot of time studying, while he also read books about rice cultivation.

