Hokkaido Trees Damaged by Quake Turn into Products

Newsfrom Japan

Atsuma, Hokkaido, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Trees that fell due to a powerful earthquake that hit the northern Japan prefecture of Hokkaido three years ago and the debris of damaged houses have been regenerated by six local volunteers as wooden products.

The volunteers in the town of Atsuma are tackling the challenge of developing the forestry industry through the products made under a pledge not to forget the disaster.

Trees planted on some 3,200 hectares of land in Atsuma were knocked down by the Sept. 6, 2018, earthquake, which registered up to the maximum level of 7 on Japan's seismic intensity scale and triggered large-scale landslides.

"I thought at the time that a terrible thing happened," said Daisuke Suzuki, a 40-year-old woodworker who moved to Atsuma from the Hokkaido city of Ebetsu a year before the earthquake.

Takayuki Nakagawa, a 38-year-old wood processing worker, introduced cutting boards made of the fallen trees and proposed recycling such damaged trees, during an event to discuss the town's recovery from the disaster.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]