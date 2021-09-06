Many Moms Stressed amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--A survey by Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. showed Monday that a number of people in the country, particularly child-rearing women, are feeling stress amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Such women are apparently finding it difficult to go out and see mom friends.

In the health questionnaire, 71.3 pct of female respondents said that they are feeling stress amid the coronavirus crisis while the proportion came to 59.2 pct for men. Of child-rearing women, 73.8 pct said they are under stress.

As the reasons for their stress, with multiple answers allowed, 69.8 pct of the moms said the pandemic is preventing them from going out, and 59.0 pct said the COVID-19 crisis has reduced opportunities to see friends and others.

The online survey was held July 14-27 for people aged 20-79, receiving answers from 5,640 of them.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]