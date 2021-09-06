Weekly Growth in New COVID-19 Cases Slows Further in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--A total of 115,235 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed across Japan in the week to Monday, with the pace of growth slowing for the second straight week.

The weekly total compared with the preceding week's 153,917.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 1,575,234 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT). New COVID-19 fatalities came to 400 in the latest week, up from 320.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of new cases in the latest week, at 17,845, followed by Osaka, at 15,933, Kanagawa, at 11,663, Aichi, at 11,583, Chiba, at 8,026, and Saitama, at 7,231.

The combined number in Tokyo, and Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama, all neighboring the Japanese capital, accounted for nearly 40 pct of the nationwide total.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]