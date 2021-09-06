Kato Thanks Japanese People for Cooperation over Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--With the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics over, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato thanked the Japanese people on Monday for their cooperation.

"We were able to fulfill our responsibilities as the host nation and the Games ended without any major incident," Kato said at a news conference.

"I'd like to thank those involved and the people of Japan again for their understanding and cooperation," he added.

In response to comments that the Olympics and Paralympics might have led to the further spread of the novel coronavirus, Kato said, "There were no cases recognized as cluster infections among people at the Tokyo Games throughout the duration of the events."

He stressed that there were no reports of cases that the coronavirus had spread from Tokyo Games-related people to local residents and others.

