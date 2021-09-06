Tokyo Games Met Certain Criteria: Hashimoto

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--This summer's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games satisfied certain standards despite the coronavirus pandemic, Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo Games organizing committee, indicated Monday.

Looking back at the Tokyo Games, which ended with the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics Sunday, Hashimoto told a news conference, "We couldn't hold (the Games) in a complete form."

"I can't say (the Games) were a 100 pct success, but I think we've cleared a certain bar," Hashimoto also said.

As the Tokyo Games took place amid a resurgence of the coronavirus in Japan, the biggest challenge was to implement measures against the virus .

There were not a few cases in which the Games' COVID-19 playbook was violated. The number of infections confirmed among athletes and other people linked to the Games totaled 856 as of Monday, according to a tally by the committee.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]