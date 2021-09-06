GSK Seeks Approval for COVID-19 Drug in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline PLC said Monday it filed for Japanese government approval the same day for its COVID-19 drug to treat patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

If approved, the antibody drug, sotrovimab, would be Japan's fifth recognized treatment for COVID-19 patients. The company is seeking fast-track approval.

The drug, which works to protect cells from the coronavirus, is administered by an intravenous drip infusion.

GSK jointly developed the drug with U.S. pharmaceutical startup Vir Biotechnology.

Sotrovimab is said to be less likely to lose effectiveness against COVID-19 variants because it works against parts of a virus less susceptible to mutation.

