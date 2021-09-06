Japan Emperor Naruhito, His Family Move to Palace

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and his family moved to their new residence in the Imperial Palace grounds in Tokyo Monday.

The family arrived at the new home, the renovated former Fukiage Sento Palace at the premises of the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, together with the sword and the jewel from the Imperial Family's Three Sacred Treasures. Until relocation work finishes Sept. 15, Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their daughter, Princess Aiko, will stay at the Imperial Palace's main building, where important rituals and events take place.

The family bid farewell to their old home, the Akasaka Imperial Residence in the Japanese capital's Minato Ward, where Emperor Naruhito, 61, has lived most of his life since June 1960, shortly after his birth in February the same year. They left the Akasaka residence at 2:30 p.m. (5:30 a.m. GMT), seen off by Crown Prince Akishino, the Emperor's younger brother, and Crown Princess Kiko, and staff personnel.

"We'll refresh our mind and fulfill our daily duties," Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako said in a statement released through the Imperial Household Agency, while expressing their "sadness" and "deep emotion" about leaving the Akasaka residence.

The Akasaka residence was built in 1960 as a new home of Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, Emperor Naruhito's parents, who were Crown Prince and Crown Princess at the time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]