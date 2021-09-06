Japan's Daily Coronavirus Tally Falls Below 10,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed in Japan came to 8,234 on Monday, falling below 10,000 for the first time since Aug. 2.

On the day, 40 fatal cases were reported across the country, including 16 in Tokyo.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by nine from Sunday to 2,198, according to the health ministry.

In Tokyo, 968 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed, down by 947 from a week before, with the daily figure standing below 1,000 for the first time since July 19, when the tally came to 727.

The daily count in the Japanese capital fell week on week for 15 days in a row.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]