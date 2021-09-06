Tokyo's Daily Coronavirus Tally Falls below 1,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 968 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Monday.

Daily COVD-19 cases in the Japanese capital fell below 1,000 for the first time since July 19, when the tally came to 727.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across Japan stood at 2,198 as of Monday, down by nine from the previous day, the health ministry said.

