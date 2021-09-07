Afghans Who Supported Japan Projects Plead to Be Evacuated

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Afghans who have supported Japanese government projects in Afghanistan in the past are calling on Japan to help them evacuate from their country, where the Taliban has returned to power.

About a week after the U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan, over 800 Afghans with links to Japan are thought to be stranded there.

Yutaka Hayashi, an associate professor at Fukuoka University who has spent a total of six years in Afghanistan, has been receiving heartbreaking messages from such people.

In a social media message sent to Hayashi, an Afghan man who worked at a local office of the Japan International Cooperation Agency for a long time until his contract ended last year, said that he thought that the Japanese government would rescue people who had been working with it.

The man said he still has hope that Japan will help him evacuate.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]