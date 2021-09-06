Japanese Defense Minister Visits HMS Queen Elizabeth
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Yokosuka, Kanagawa Pref., Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi visited the HMS Queen Elizabeth at the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Monday during the British cutting-edge aircraft carrier's first port call in Japan.
"I felt Britain's strong determination toward the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region," Kishi told reporters after his visit.
The port call by the 65,000-ton Queen Elizabeth, the British Royal Navy's largest vessel, underscores London's commitment to a Japan-U.S. cooperation in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific and countering China.
Kishi also visited a Dutch naval vessel, part of a carrier strike group led by the Queen Elizabeth.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]