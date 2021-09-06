LDP Factions Divided over Leadership Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Intraparty factions of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party are finding difficulties in building a consensus among themselves on who should be the new LDP president to succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Some young faction members want a popular leader so that they can gain an edge in the next general election. They therefore may not vote for the candidates backed by their factions.

The LDP presidential election will take place on Sept. 29, which involves voting by lawmakers as well as rank-and-file party members. The campaigning is set to start on Sept. 17.

Suga last week said he does not seek re-election as party leader. His successor will likely become prime minister to replace Suga as the LDP controls parliament.

On Monday, the LDP's powerful secretary-general, Toshihiro Nikai, met with senior members of his faction and agreed to continue discussions on who they will vote for in the presidential poll.

