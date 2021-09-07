Tokyo Govt Remote Work Rate under 70 Pct in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of Tokyo metropolitan government employees who worked remotely in July stood at 68.3 pct, under the Japanese government's target of 70 pct aimed at preventing a further spread of novel coronavirus infections, it has been learned.

This was apparently due to metropolitan government employees becoming very busy handling a number of issues following a decision to ban live spectators from most venues of the Tokyo Olympic Games, which was made just before the start of the event in response to a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

The remote work rate at the private sector in Tokyo has also stood below 70 pct despite Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike's calls for businesses to have more employees work remotely, including from home, as part of work style reforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tokyo metropolitan government had originally intended to use remote work as a step to help ease traffic congestion in the Japanese capital during the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, with Koike aiming to make it "a legacy" of the Tokyo Games.

However, the worsening pandemic caused the Tokyo government to change the aim to slashing the number of people going out. The central government set the target of reducing the number of commuting workers by 70 pct when it declared its second COVID-19 state of emergency in January this year.

