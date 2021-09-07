20 Pct of Japan Hospitals Offer Free Wi-Fi in All Rooms

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Only 20.25 pct of hospitals in Japan offer free Wi-Fi wireless connection in all patients rooms, a survey by a civic group made up of cancer survivors and others has shown.

Noting that hospital visits have been restricted due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the group asked more hospitals to introduce free Wi-Fi services.

The survey was conducted through the phone and email between June and August, receiving responses from 563 medical institutions, including those affiliated with the National Hospital Organization and hospitals specializing in cancer treatment.

According to the survey, 2.84 pct of the responding institutions make Wi-Fi connection available in all patients rooms for fees or under other conditions, and 27.18 pct offer it in some rooms. In contrast, 47.25 pct said Wi-Fi is not available at all while 2.49 pct said they are considering plans to introduce Wi-Fi.

At a press conference in Tokyo Monday, freelance announcer Shinsuke Kasai, 58, who set up the group, said "I was relieved that I could use the internet when I was hospitalized (last year for treatment of malignant lymphoma)" because hospital visits were not allowed due to the pandemic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]