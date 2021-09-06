Japan Mulling Extending COVID-19 Emergency in Some Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering extending its COVID-19 state of emergency in metropolitan areas beyond its Sunday expiration, a senior government official said Monday.

"It would be difficult to lift" the state of emergency for Tokyo and other metropolitan areas, the official said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and related ministers will meet shortly to discuss details. The government will decide on the extension as early as Thursday.

The state of emergency is in place in 21 prefectures, including Tokyo and neighboring Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa.

Daily new COVID-19 cases are on the decline but medical care systems remain strained in metropolitan areas.

