3rd Man Dies in Japan after Receiving Moderna Vaccine

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--A man has died in Japan after receiving a shot of Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine later recalled voluntarily after the discovery of vials containing foreign matter, the health ministry said Monday.

The 49-year-old man was the third person who died in the country after receiving a shot from the vaccine with the lot number 3004734.

The man was administered the shot on Aug. 11 and died the following day. The causal relationship between the vaccination and the death is unknown, the ministry said.

He had a soba allergy. A postmortem examination on him found neither brain bleeding nor abnormalities to the heart and others, the ministry said.

